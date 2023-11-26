Although they play in the same positions, Kyle Flanagan has backed the Dragons' pursuit of Tom Dearden from the North Queensland Cowboys.

Brought into the club from the Canterbury Bulldogs by his father, Shane Flanagan, Kyle doesn't know where he will play next season but admits that he has no problems with the club pursuing Dearden as their future long-term halfback.

Free to negotiate with rival clubs, Dearden has been linked to several clubs and is regarded as one of the best free agents on the market, considering his age and skill ability.

Several news publications have previously reported that the Cowboys are reportedly tabling a $2 million extension for Dearden, which would tie him down to the club until the end of 2027.

That comes out at almost $900,000 per season. However, reports emerged that Dearden could find himself out of North Queensland and one club interested in his services are the Dragons.

“When I was probably coming into first grade, when I was 19 or 20, I would probably be thinking 'what's going on here, I don't want this',” Flanagan said at a media conference.

“But I'm at a stage in my career where I want these players to come to our club and fighting for spots. You want to be part of good footy teams. I'm open to anything like that [Dearden coming in].

“I'm at a stage now in my career where I'm not too fussed about what position I play, if I'm playing off the bench or I'm not even playing. I just want to be part of a good organisation and a good footy team that's winning games.

“I think I can play any one of those roles and I believe that my best attribute is competing every week and leaving everything out on the footy field.”

A former playmaker for the Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters, Flanagan spent the majority of last season in the NSW Cup after being dropped by Cameron Ciraldo and has failed to live up to expectations.

As he looks to cement his spot in the Dragons first-grade side, he is more relaxed than usual as he gets to learn and play alongside captain and international representative Ben Hunt.

“Anywhere he plays on the field, he does a good job and he's our halfback at the club, but when he plays rep footy he plays nine and he does a really good job there so I will definitely be talking to him about a few things,” Flanagan added.

“Just having him running out on the field in front of you and leading the boys around is invaluable.

“It's hard to explain, but it definitely feels so refreshing coming to the Dragons and I'm just going to play my role.

“I definitely feel the weight off my shoulders. It's not about me here at the Dragons. I'm looking just to play my role at the club. And wherever I fit in, I fit in. I'm just gonna go about my business like I always do.

"I like to train hard and earn the respect of my teammates through competing each week and every training session, and I've been really enjoying getting to know my new teammates and a new group of people.”