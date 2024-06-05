Wests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau has opened up on his State of Origin axing.

Koroisau was widely expected to be selected by New South Wales head coach Michael Maguire for the series opener, but when the team was named last Sunday for the contest against Queensland, Koroisau's name was missing.

North Queensland Cowboys' rake Reece Robson was instead named in the number nine jersey, with lock forward Cameron McInnes - who is making his Origin debut - likely to spend some time in the number nine as well.

It's a position McInnes played early in his career, but not at all in recent times.

Koroisau, who is regarded on par with Harry Grant as the best hooker in the game though, said he respected the decision of Maguire, who also left out teammate Stefano Utoikamanu, who is in the process of negotiating his future and needs two Origin appearances if a contract clause is to not be triggered allowing him to leave the joint-venture.

"You respect his decision," Koroisau told the media per AAP.

"He picked a great team, a really hard-working team. I'm just excited to watch the boys get out there tomorrow night. I got to play in there last year and the year before. I'm just grateful that I got the opportunity.

"My hand will always be up in case he ever needed me. I'm just excited for the opportunities I did get. I'm here if he needs me."

The hooker, who has also represented Fiji, could yet be called upon later in the series, particularly if playing 80 minutes is a bridge too far for Robson.

The former St George Illawarra Dragon plays a different game to Koroisau, built on defence, whereas Koroisau, who has struggled to play 80 minutes in the past, is one of the best-attacking rakes in the game.

Koroisau said he was impressed with Robson's defence.

"Defensively he's really strong, he's really fit, too. I'm expecting him to go out there and steal a few metres out there," the hooker said.

Robson and the Blues will take to the field at Accor Stadium for Game 1 on Wednesday evening, with kick-off set for 8:05 pm (AEST).