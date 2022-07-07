2023 Wests Tigers' recruit Apisai Koroisau has provided high-level backing for Tim Sheens to take over as the club's head coach when he arrives at Concord.

The dummy half merry-go-round was in full swing earlier this year, with Koroisau, Reed Mahoney, Brandon Smith and Josh Hodgson all electing to change clubs for 2023.

Koroisau's move from the premiers to the perennial battlers at the Tigers was one of the more surprising moves of the circus, with the dummy half falling out of Penrith after they were unable to match the financial incentives.

Penrith's salary cap is in something of a tight squeeze given the number of high-profile contracts they have had to upgrade in the last 24 months, and even the loss of Kurt Capewell, Matt Burton, Koroisau and Viliame Kikau has done little to ease the pressure.

But it hasn't stopped rumours of Koroisau getting cold feet on a potential switch to the Tigers.

Speaking to the media though, he said he will be 100 per cent at the club next year.

“I’m there 100 per cent," Koroisau said.

“The Tigers will be me next year.”

The Tigers next big challenge is to find a new coach after axing Michael Maguire.

It's understood Andrew Webster has linked with the New Zealand Warriors after the club were already given the cold shoulder by Cameron Ciraldo.

John Morris, Josh Hannay and Kristian Woolf are all believed to be on the radar, with the club looking for a development coach.

Director of football Tim Sheens has also been linked with a move into the role, and while he has said he isn't interested, Koroisau said he'd back the move.

“I’ve obviously met him a few times now and had a few conversations with him," Koroisau said.

“But he’s got the track record, if he wanted to go and coach again.

“He obviously did it in 2005 and won a premiership so whatever decision they wanted to go, I’d be down with that."

The starting New South Wales hooker will join the joint venture in November.