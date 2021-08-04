The New South Wales Rugby League board have imposed further financial sanctions on Penrith hooker Api Koroisau following the 28-year-old's breach of the team's bubble ahead of Origin II.

The $15,000 fine that was handed down by the Blues brass will see Koroisau a grand total of $50,000 out of pocket, after the NRL issued him a $35,000 fine and a two-game suspension following his hotel room tryst in late June.

Although his bottom line has taken a beating, the Panther is still available to be selected in next year's series should his form warrant a jersey.

Speaking on Channel Nine's Sunday Footy Show, Blues coach Brad Fittler confirmed that while Koroisau's representative career was not over, he had plenty of respect to earn back.

"He broke everyone's trust and I think everyone understands that. I'm just happy it's what he does from here on in he'll be judged by," Fittler said.

"There never is and never has been because people change from positive or negative, all different ways. It's about his reaction and how he goes from here."

NSWRL CEO David Trodden echoed Fittler's sentiments and explained that the former Sea-Eagle and Rabbitoh had abused his privileged position by piercing the Blues' biosecurity bubble.

"When a player is selected to represent the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues, the player is placed into a privileged position whereby he or she is trusted by the board to uphold all of the standards, protocols and values of NSWRL," Trodden stated.

"The board is extremely disappointed that in this case, the trust which was placed in Koroisau has been breached.

"If the board is to consider further recommendations for his selection in NSW teams, it will need to be convinced he has earned the right to be once again trusted to uphold all of the standards, protocols and values of NSWRL."

In a report from NRL.com on Wednesday evening revealed that Koroisau would have two-weeks to respond to the notice of these aforesaid sanctions and should he choose to contest them, his plea will be heard in a Code of Conduct hearing.

Should he agree to them, the sum total of his fine is likely to find its way into the hands of to the PCYC (Police and Community Youth Clubs).

Having served his two-game ban, Koroisau can be selected by Ivan Cleary for the Panthers' top-eight clash with Sydney on Saturday evening.