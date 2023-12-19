The Koori Under-17s squad has been announced by NSWRL ahead of an exhibition game against the Queensland Murri Under-17s next year.

The roster to take on the Murri side was chosen after a Talented Aboriginal Athlete Program (TAAP) camp in which many individuals competed for a place in the notable roster.

Held in the NSWRL Centre of Excellence in early December, the players were confirmed in the NSW Koori squad on Friday last week.

It is currently unknown as to where or when the exhibition match will take place next year.

NSW Koori Under-17s Squad

Lori Cosgrave

Jerome Cograve*

Deacon Davis

Isaac Dawson

Glassie Glassie

Tirowee Golding-Lyons*

Lucas Harding

Ezekiel Ivey

Lewis Jones

Oliver Lester

Dwayne Lyons

Izaak Moggridge

Lochi Moses

Billy Mulheran

Braydon Nean

Kaidyn Peckham

Bailey Roberts-Lintmeijer

Mace Schofield

Preston Smallwood

Darcy Smith

*denotes development players