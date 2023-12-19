The Koori Under-17s squad has been announced by NSWRL ahead of an exhibition game against the Queensland Murri Under-17s next year.
The roster to take on the Murri side was chosen after a Talented Aboriginal Athlete Program (TAAP) camp in which many individuals competed for a place in the notable roster.
Held in the NSWRL Centre of Excellence in early December, the players were confirmed in the NSW Koori squad on Friday last week.
It is currently unknown as to where or when the exhibition match will take place next year.
NSW Koori Under-17s Squad
Lori Cosgrave
Jerome Cograve*
Deacon Davis
Isaac Dawson
Glassie Glassie
Tirowee Golding-Lyons*
Lucas Harding
Ezekiel Ivey
Lewis Jones
Oliver Lester
Dwayne Lyons
Izaak Moggridge
Lochi Moses
Billy Mulheran
Braydon Nean
Kaidyn Peckham
Bailey Roberts-Lintmeijer
Mace Schofield
Preston Smallwood
Darcy Smith
*denotes development players