The Newcastle Knights have confirmed Leo Thompson will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season, having signed a new three-year extension with the club.

The young forward shifted from the Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2022 season on a development deal, but was upgraded to a Top 30 deal ahead of the season getting underway.

The surprises continued for the young forward, who then was named for his debut in Round 1 - a shock win over the Sydney Roosters.

While the Knights' season has struggled to reach the heights it did during that opening round on a consistent basis, Thompson's form hasn't been a worrying component of the season for the club, with the 22-year-old rugby union convert now having played 16 games for the men from the Hunter.

Tackling at almost 96 per cent and averaging almost 60 metres per game, the Knights' coaching staff have been impressed with his development as a footballer.

“Leo has been a great find for the club,” head coach Adam O’Brien said in a club statement.

“His contribution in his debut season has been enormous, especially considering his inexperience in rugby league, let alone the number of games and the quality of his performances at NRL level.

“He has earned the respect of the playing group with his drive, determination, and willingness to get the job done for his teammates.

“I believe we have only scratched the surface, we don’t know what his ceiling might be, what I do know is his best football is still in front of him and that is very exciting.”

Thompson's best performance arguably came all the way back in Round 2 against the Wests Tigers, when he made 92 metres and a trio of offloads to go with 26 tackles in 38 minutes off the bench.