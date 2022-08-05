The Newcastle Knights are anticipated to retract their show-cause notice handed down to forward David Klemmer following an on-field spray directed at trainer Hayden Knowles

Klemmer was stood down by the Knights following an investigation into the incident, where the 28 allegedly told Knowles to “shut the f*** up” as the senior trainer requested Klemmer come off the field as a substitute.

The altercation further amplified doubt of Klemmer's future in the Hunter, having his name tied to a potential move to Parramatta only days prior to the club's Round 20 defeat to Canterbury.

But while speculation arose over the Knights' potential mulling over a move to part ways with their star forward, the club are now stunningly tipped to backflip on their punishment and could go as far as issuing a "public apology" to the 19-time Kangaroos representative.

According to SEN's Michelle Bishop, Klemmer won't be axed by the Knights amid a potential backflip from the club.

“David Klemmer won’t be sacked,” Bishop said.

“In fact, my sources say there could even be a public apology coming his way.

“I understand that’s what he’s requested out of the investigation so far.”

Recent reports have suggested that the language used by Klemmer was in line with standard procedures across club level and is not uncommon with most heated on-field discussions.

Despite Knowles issuing a complaint to the club's human resources department, proof of Klemmer's behaviour being "common practice" could see the show-cause notice retracted by the Knights in the coming days.

“We all know already that an official complaint was lodged with the club’s human resources department by trainer Hayden Knowles,” Bishop explained.

“He was upset over the way he was spoken to or in this case abused and sworn at by Klemmer when he was asked to leave the field in the loss to the Dogs.

“Klemmer ignored the initial request to leave but eventually made his way down the tunnel.

“I understand Klemmer hasn’t denied any of that, but his defence is that it is common practice and with the investigation, he was able to show proof of that.

“In fact, text messages that have been sent previously by staff including by Hayden Knowles with that type of language, also written on whiteboards in the gym and the team areas.

“There was another claim though about some argy-bargy in the tunnel after the incident, but to my knowledge that’s been investigated and found to be totally untrue.

“This is an extremely messy situation, a senior very popular member of the team with the players and an experienced trainer who’s been in the game for a long time, not just at club level but with national and at New South Wales.

“But what we expect over the next 24 hours is to retract the show-cause notice handed to David Klemmer.”

Klemmer was not named to face the Wests Tigers on Sunday for his side's Round 21 bout at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, and could be available for selection ahead of Newcastle's trip to Brisbane the week after.