Newcastle Knights teammates Jackson Hastings and Will Pryce have reportedly been involved in a fight during a club training session.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the incident, which is being regarded as a scuffle, involved playmakers Will Pryce and Jackson Hastings.

It is understood that no punches were thrown during the incident, and it was quickly de-escalted before the club finished their training session - the incident is said to have taken place last week.

“It was a push and shove but wasn't a punch up. They were just direct with each other," one source told the publication.

The publication would go on to reveal that the duo have moved on from the incident but aren't particularly close.

Hastings has struggled to cement his spot in the halves this season, while Pryce joined the club at the start of the season after being recruited from Huddersfield Giants in the Super League.

Pryce can play both at fullback and in the halves and has only managed one NRL appearance this season, spending most of the year in the NSW Cup.

The Newcastle Knights will take on The Dolphins on Sunday, with Jackson Hasting named in the first grade side.