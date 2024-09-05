The Newcastle Knights will reportedly hand a contract extension to a versatile outside back as he runs off-contract at the end of the season.

The decision to extend the tenure of a key back-up player coincides with multiple veterans linked with an exit from the club and the pending arrivals of James Schiller and Matt Arthur from the Canberra Raiders and Parramatta Eels.

A Junior Kangaroos representative, Enari Tuala is one of four players off-contract at the end of 2024 but unlike the other three he is expected to remain in the club's Top 30 roster and take up one of four vacant spots.

Scoring five tries in 15 appearances for the Knights this season, the club is set to offer a contract extension to Tuala for the 2025 NRL season, per The Newcastle Herald.

Signing with the Knights in 2020 after a three-season stint with the North Queensland Cowboys, the centre has played in 105 first-grade matches to date and even featured in the Prime Minister's XIII team in 2018.

The club's leading try-scorer twice throughout his career, Tuala, has shown his usefulness over the years and will be looking to push for a regular spot in the starting team for next season.

The Newcastle Herald is also reporting that front-rower Sebastian Su'a will be promoted from a development contract to a Top 30 contract next season as the club continues to rebalance their roster.

"We've already got a stack of middles," Pater O'Sullivan said.

"We need to rebalance the roster to give us some depth in other positions. We still need some outside backs."