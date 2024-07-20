The Newcastle Knights have confirmed Adam Elliott has suffered a calf injury which forced a late change for Saturday evening's clash against the Brisbane Broncos.

Elliott, who was named on Tuesday for Saturday evening's home clash, was withdrawn 24 hours out from kick-off, with the club confirming he has a "minor calf injury."

Adam Elliott won’t play for the Knights today due to a calf injury. Team hopeful it is only a minor strain at this stage - would usually only result in 1-2 games missed if so. pic.twitter.com/60rPpokmhL — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 19, 2024

UPDATED TEAM LISTS: Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

The Knights, in their team update, confirmed Dylan Lucas will move to lock forward for the contest, with Mat Croker joining the interchange bench.

Five-eighth Tyson Gamble remained a chance to play 24 hours out from the game after being left in the 19-man squad for the Knights as he bids to return from a foot injury which has sidelined him for over two months.

The game, which was officially sold out on Friday ahead of kick-off, is a critical one for the Knights, who sit in 11th place on the live ladder after the Canberra Raiders' win over the New Zealand Warriors during the opening game of Round 20.

Newcastle likely need at least four, or potentially five wins from their final seven games to make the top eight, while the Broncos, who bring with them a returning Adam Reynolds for the clash, are in an almost must-win situation as they fight to keep their already slim finals chances alive.

Kick-off is set for 5:30pm (AEST).