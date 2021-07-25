After publically rubbishing the Knights' first offer for a new contract, it has been reported that Connor Watson is still in the club's sights.

The utility, who has been one of Adam O'Brien's best players this season, said the first contract offered simply wasn't up to scratch.

However, The Australian's Brent Read told Triple M Radio yesterday that the club were now looking to not only lock Watson up, but are also chasing second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon.

“They’ve got a meeting with Connor Watson this week,” Read said.

“Connor Watson publicly has said their first offer to him wasn’t up to scratch... but the club’s got a meeting with him and they’re pretty confident they will get a deal done with Connor Watson.

“And they are pretty confident they are about to re-sign Lachlan Fitzgibbon for another two years.”

Fitzgibbon, who has made nine appearances this season since returning from injury, is a major part of the Knights' forward pack on the edge, now approaching 100 first grade appearances.

It's understood other clubs were lining up to talk to Fitzgibbon, but that the Knights are now confident of re-signing the 27-year-old.

The Knights going back to the table in their offer for Watson also presents an intriguing dynamic, given the club announced the signing of Dane Gagai this week. There has also been speculation that Kalyn Ponga will shift to the halves, with Mitchell Pearce to exit the club following the recent signing of Jake Clifford.

Watson has been Mr. Fix it for O'Brien this season alongside fellow utility Kurt Mann. The 25-year-old, who began his career at the Roosters, has played in all 18 games this season, with a handful at lock, others in the halves, and a vast majority from the interchange bench.

Both Watson and Fitzgibbon are viewed as key re-signings at the club as they attempt to continue their rebuild, having made the finals in 2020 for the first time since 2013.