Two Newcastle Knights players are the latest to be in breach of the NRL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Knights have self-reported to the NRL regarding a potential breach from two of their players, according to Channel 9’s Danny Weidler.

“Two Knights players have been put on COVID hold,” Weidler tweeted.

“CEO Phil Gardner has confirmed they have just reported players to Project Apollo for COVID breach.

“Initial report is players attended a game. Described to me by club as “young players”.

The players were named by James Hooper on Fox Sport’s Big League Wrap.

“I have just texted the Knights general manager of football in Danny Buderus and it is only early doors so he is still trying to put all the information together,” Hooper said.

“But the players that are involved are young Starford To’a, who played against the Tigers and Simi Sasagi.”

It comes after Wayne Bennett, Paul Vaughan, Allan Langer and Tevita Pangai Jr were all ordered to isolate for two weeks following coronavirus protocol breaches.