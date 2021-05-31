Knights forward David Klemmer is facing 2-3 weeks on the sidelines after being hit with a careless tackle charge.

The Newcastle prop was sin-binned in the final minute of his side’s victory over the Sea Eagles on Sunday after a hit on Manly debutant Ben Trbojevic.

Sea Eagles duo Tevita Funa and Sean Keppie are also facing stints on the sidelines for separate incidents in the same match.

Funa is facing a ban between 1-2 weeks following a crusher tackle, while Keppie has been handed a similar penalty for a dangerous contact offence.

Meanwhile, Wests second-rower Luciano Leilua will appeal his shoulder charge offence to the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night.

Should the Tigers forward fail in looking to be freed for Round 13, he will face a fortnight on the sidelines.

Leilua will be joined by Storm forward Felise Kaufusi on Tuesday night, with the Maroons star hopeful of avoiding a one-game ban for tripping in order to play in Origin I.

David Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika, Mitch Rein, Tyson Frizell and Martin Taupau have all avoided suspensions and will be forced to pay a fine instead for their respective charges.