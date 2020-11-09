Newcastle Knights have announced that they will be retaining the services of Blake Green after the playmaker opted not to activate a previous signed playing agreement for next year with Canterbury.

Green is set to return early in the 2021 season after cooperating with Knights medical staff.

Newcastle Knights head coach Adam O’Brien says Green’s leadership, on and off the field, is an exciting addition.

“Blake was massively influential in the short time he spent with us during 2020 and we could not be happier to welcome him back again for 2021,” O’Brien said.

“His experience is invaluable, he is a natural leader with a brilliant rugby league brain, adding key ingredients to complement our existing roster.

“He will continue to play that role with our young halves and his combination with Mitchell Pearce will only continue to grow.

“We are thrilled to have Blake, Sarah and their kids around our Club for another year.”