A key part of the Newcastle Knights' success in the regular season, Tyson Gamble has opened up on his nerves ahead of competing in his career's very first NRL finals game.

The Knights will take on the Canberra Raiders on Sunday as they look to continue their hot winning streak into the finals. Just like any finals game, multiple players featured in the two sides will grace the field for the very first time in a finals match, where the stakes are at their highest.

One player who will make his finals debut this weekend is Tyson Gamble. The Knights playmaker has been a revelation in the number six jersey alongside Jackson Hastings ever since the failed experiment of Kalyn Ponga saw him move back to the fullback role.

Gamble has opened up on his nerves ahead of playing his maiden finals game.

The 27-year-old arrived in the Hunter at the end of last season expecting to be fighting for a spot on the Knights' bench but was quickly elevated to a starting role after Kalyn Ponga's injury concerns.

Since starting in Round 2, Gamble has started 18 games in the halves, forming a solid partnership with Jackson Hastings throughout the season.

Named to start at six for the Knights' elimination final, Gamble opened up on how he is preparing for uncharted territory.

“In the NRL I've never played finals footy,” Gamble told SENQ Breakfast.

“I don't think I've even been at a team that's played finals footy, so it's a bit of a first time for me, the nerves are still building.

“We're still five days away but that's alright, nerves are a good thing.”

“You want to get to the game as quick as possible but that's the hardest thing you have to do the preparation,” Gamble added.

“We're at training again this morning it's going to be a big day for us, we've got to nail that because this'll be our last big training session leading into the game.

“The nerves are even building for today at training, I'm excited but nervous as hell.”

The Newcastle Knights will take on the Canberra Raiders on Sunday in a do-or-die clash and the second elimination final of the first week at McDonald Jones Stadium at 16:05 AEST.