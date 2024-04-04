Newly-appointed NRLW coach Ben Jeffries has wasted no time adding to his coaching staff for this season, bringing in two new assistant coaches.

Jeffries, the coach of the Newcastle Knights NRLW team has signed Rebecca Young and Ian Bourke to work under him in the club's coaching staff.

Rebecca Young is a former international representative for Australia, playing nine times for the Jillaroos between 2011-17.

She also totalled seven games for the NSW Sky Blues (2011-18), ten games for the Indigenous All Stars (2011-20) and two appearances for the Sydney Roosters in the NRLW competition before deciding to hang up the boots.

"Having her around weekly is going to be an awesome thing for me but also for the club and for the pathways," Jeffries told NBN News.

"She'll basically be given the green light to coach the middles and the forward pack (and) basically to put her stamp on it."

She will join Ian Bourke as one of the club's two assistant coaches.

Bourke is the head coach of Newcastle Rugby League club Lakes United and has coached the Women's Indigenous All Stars in the past.