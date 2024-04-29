The Wests Tigers have confirmed All Occasion Cruises will join as the joint-venture's newest sponsor.

Just hours after the Tigers were forced to jump on the defensive over reports regarding their future stadium policy and the fact games at Campbelltown and Leichhardt were costing them sponsors which the club labelled 'inaccurate', a new sponsor has been revealed.

In what could be considered a special sponsorship for the Tigers, All Occasion Cruises is managed by Joe Elias, the brother of Tigers' great Benny Elias.

Ben Elias played 234 games for what was then the Balmain Tigers between 1982 and 1994, while also playing 19 State of Origin matches for his beloved New South Wales Blues, and another six Tests for Australia.

The hooker is one of the all-time greats of the Tigers, and Joe Elias said he was excited to be with a club who have played a "huge part" in the family's lives.

“Being a local Holy Cross boy I have always been a Tigers supporter, and the Tigers have been a huge part of our lives for decades," Joe Elias said in a statement.

We are very excited to collaborate with the club and contribute to the club's success, on and off the field.

“Rugby League is such a huge part of the Australian culture and it's a great way to promote diversity and inclusion.

“The synergy between our organisations extends well beyond our love for the game.”