The Gold Coast Titans have been rewarded for their first win of the 2024 NRL season, with four players making the cut in this weekend's team of the week.

The Titans kicked off Round 8 in fine fashion, knocking the New Zealand Warriors over in Auckland, with two starters and two bench players making the cut on our stats-based algorithm.

The Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks, who both recorded thumping wins over the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders respectively during the ANZAC Round, also had three players make the cut, with the Roosters winning all three back-row spots.

The Melbourne Storm, who put more than 50 points on the South Sydney Rabbitohs, were the only other club with more than one player in the side, with the remaining spots split across a host of clubs.

The team of the week will be picked each week on a crafted series of statistical criteria that spits out a score for every player in the competition.

Players picked on the bench must play off the bench for their respective NRL teams.

Zero Tackle's NRL stats-based team of the week, Round 8

1. AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks)

4. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

5. Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

7. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10. Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

12. Nat Butcher (Sydney Roosters)

13. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

Interchange

14. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

15. Jack de Belin (St George Illawarra Dragons)

16. Erin Clark (Gold Coast Titans)

17. Josh Kerr (The Dolphins)

Honourable Mentions: Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), Dominic Young (Sydney Roosters), Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters), Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters), Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters), Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), Chris Randall (Gold Coast Titans), Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)