The Dragons have named their side for Saturday’s trial clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons at Maitland No.1 Sportsground.

The squad of 34 features a mix of veterans, including Mitchell Pearce and David Klemmer, and youth, like Simi Sasagi, Luke Huth and Tex Hoy.

Kalyn Ponga, Connor Watson and Pasami Saulo are unavailable due to representative selection.

Knights trial squad for Dragons clash

Tex Hoy, Hymel Hunt, Enari Tuala, Tyronne Roberts-Davis, Gehamat Shibasaki, Edrick Lee, Matt Soper-Lawler, Starford Toa, Mason Lino, Kurt Mann, Mitchell Pearce, Simi Sasagi, Bayden Searle, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Aidan Guerra, Brodie Jones, Sione Mata’utia, Jirah Momoisea, Jayden Brailey, Luke Huth, Chris Randall, Mitch Barnett, Jack Cameron, Mathew Croker, Tim Glasby, Zac Hosking, David Klemmer, Brandon Russell, Daniel Saifiti, Jacob Saifiti, Josh King, Matt Cooper, Dylan Lucas, Mitch Black