Teams are in the process of returning to pre-season, and the Newcastle Knights will be the first to be without a single vaccination worry.

With COVID-19 restrictions still hindering the ability of players in New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Victoria to train, the push and race to have all players vaccinated against the global pandemic has been on.

It has been well reported that Nelson Asofa-Solomona is at this stage not willing to be vaccinated in Melbourne, where the restrictions are even tighter than those in New South Wales with no set date for unvaccinated individuals to return to life as normal.

New South Wales will see those individuals return to life on or around December 15, meaning they would still miss up to six weeks of pre-season, depending on when teams go back as dates vary based on the previous season finishing date for each individual team.

Those teams who missed the top eight are already back to training.

The Newcastle Knights don't have a single worry however, with The Daily Telegraph reporting all of their players are now fully vaccinated.

It's understood the St George Illawarra Dragons are also in a strong position, with just one player - not in the team's top 30 - reported to be not vaccinated at this stage.

The NRL are refusing to mandate vaccinations for players, although it's understood some clubs may opt to go it alone, as the Bulldogs already reportedly have.

Alongside the Bulldogs however, the Eels, Sharks and Sea Eagles are all reported to have a player unwilling to vaccinate, while clubs like the Raiders, Titans and Broncos reportedly have multiple players refusing to vaccinate against the illness.

The Rugby League Players Association are in tense negotiations, attempting to not have clubs sack players who refuse to vaccinate, but rather decrease pay based on how many games they inevitably miss due to state border issues.

For a club like the Storm however, where Asofa-Solomona wouldn't be able to train, or play at home or away, the issue is more complicated, with the club returning to training in just under four weeks.