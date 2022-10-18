Jake Clifford looks set to leave the Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2023 season, with English Super League club Hull FC interested in his services.

Clifford made the move from the North Queensland Cowboys to the Newcastle Knights in the middle of the 2021 season, and was touted as a high-profile signing for the club who had struggled enormously with their attack under the coaching of Adam O'Brien.

He started 2022 in the NRL brightly as well, but quickly fell away with his team's form. The Knights ultimately wound up missing the finals in horrific fashion after playing knockout football the year prior, and Clifford found himself in reserve grade at various stages throughout the season.

Clifford, who has played 67 NRL games, made just three appearances for the Knights after Round 12 his team fell away. Prior to his axing after Round 8, he had been involved in a six-match losing streak.

The Knights also brought Anthony Milford to the club, and while he will depart for the Dolphins in 2023, Tyson Gamble will arrive from the Brisbane Broncos.

It's also suggested the Knights could confirm a deal for Luke Brooks from the Wests Tigers any day now, while it remains a likelihood that Kalyn Ponga will shift to the halves if Newcastle can find a replacement fullback, with Tex Hoy also having hit the exit gates for England.

HullLive are reporting that Hull FC want Clifford in an attempt to replace Jake Connor, who has linked up with the Huddersfield Giants to continue his career.

Clifford is believed to be on around $400,000 at the Knights, and his departure would free up the space required to chase both Brooks and a potential new option in the number one jersey for 2023, although the list of names left off-contract is dwindling and to find a replacement of Ponga's calibre seems unlikely.

Regardless, Brooks is unlikely to want to shift to the Knights while there is a chance he is stuck behind Clifford, so it's believed that with Tim Sheens reported to be in England searching for a replacement, Clifford's departure could be the final factor standing in the way of a Brooks release from the joint venture being made official.