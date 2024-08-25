Newcastle Knights backrower Kai Pearce-Paul has sustained a severe injury in Saturday's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, requiring emergency surgery after a teammate's stud caused a deep 15cm gash in his shin.

The injury, described by his coach Adam O'Brien as resembling "a shark bite," occurred in the 33rd minute of the game, leaving players and fans alike in disbelief at its severity.

Pearce-Paul was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair the extensive damage.

The injury caused a graphic scene on the field.

“He got split, a stud, like, cut him open,” Pearce-Paul's Knights teammate Ponga stated.

Adam O'Brien, clearly shaken by the sight of the injury, provided a stark description that described the gravity of the situation.

“I just saw a photo of it then and it nearly made me crook, it's awful,” O'Brien said.

“It's not like a soft tissue injury or a bone break or anything, but it's pretty big. It's like a shark bite at the moment, it's huge,” he added grimly.

Fox League sideline reporter Matt Russell offered an equally vivid account of the injury's severity.

“His leg flapped open like a hot dog bun.”

Despite the injury, there is still a possibility that Pearce-Paul could return for the Knights' next game against the Titans. The immediate concern remains his recovery from the surgery and ensuring no complications arise.

The Knights managed to secure a 36-16 victory in the match, keeping their finals hopes alive by a thread.