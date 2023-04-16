The Newcastle Knights injury troubles have continued with a versatile back-rower set to face an extended stint on the sidelines.

Back-rower Brodie Jones failed to return back to the field last night after the half-time break. It was later confirmed that Jones didn't return after he suffered a quadriceps injury.

While the Knights are yet to provide an update on his condition, a minor quadriceps injury has a recovery time of one to two weeks.

However, it seems that Jones' injury is more major. This means his recovery time is more in the realm of one to two months.

The 24-year-old will join Jayden Brailey, Adam Clune, Adam Elliott and Krystian Mapapalangi on the sidelines.

However, it isn't all bad news for the club in the injury department. Star playmaker Kalyn Ponga is expected to make his anticipated return next week and they will also receive Jacob Saifiti who returns from suspension

Awarded the Knights Rookie of the Year award in 2021, Jones has appeared in every game for the Knights this season apart from their season opener.

Mainly coming off the interchange, he has been a great impact player and made a huge difference with limited game time.