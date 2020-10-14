Newcastle veteran Mitchell Pearce could make a sensational return to the Roosters, as the Tricolours’ halfback dilemmas persist.

The Chooks are understood to be unhappy with the progress of Kyle Flanagan and could look to add their former star to their roster.

Funnily enough, Pearce was replaced by Cooper Cronk at the end of the 2017 season, with Flanagan seen as Cronk’s successor. But now with reports suggesting the Bulldogs could snare the 22-year-old, Pearce could return to Bondi.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, former Blues coach Laurie Daley said the Roosters are keen to reunite with Pearce.

“The name that I keep hearing is Mitchell Pearce. They want Mitchell Pearce back,” Daley said on Wednesday.

“They’re a unique club, the Roosters. They want to win every year. That’s their goal, that’s their aspiration.

“That’s the way they have their operation, and (Trent) Robinson has done a terrific job, Nick Politis does a great job.

“If they can do whatever they need to do to get the players to their club, they will.”

Pearce would add great experience to the Roosters squad, with young guns Sam Walker and Lachie Lam waiting in the wings as Flanagan remains out-of-favour.

“Obviously Flanagan hasn’t aimed up as well as they would have hoped, they want to move him on and they’ve got other options,” he said.

“They didn’t mind moving Mitchell (Pearce) on when they had the opportunity to sign Cooper Cronk.

“I reckon they’ll bring Mitchell Pearce back.”

Pearce signed a four-year deal with the Knights when he joined the club, with his current deal expiring at the end of next year.

Newcastle CEO Phil Gardner said in June that club had plans put in place to have Pearce extend his stay, but four months on and the Knights veteran remains on the same contract.

“Certainly, we’re very keen on extending Mitch,” Gardner told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We would obviously like to see Mitch finish his career with us and I think that’s what Mitch would like too. We’re talking about what that looks like and what life after football looks like.”

Pearce ranked as one of the league’s top halfback’s in 2020, having a hand in ending the Knights’ finals drought, but has been heavily criticised throughout this season.