After joining the Newcastle Knights this season from the Cronulla Sharks, Lachlan Miller is confirmed to be joining the Leeds Rhinos in 2024.

The former Australian Olympian will join the Super League club on a three-year contract until 2026. Miller only joined the Knights at the start of the season in search of increased minutes and responsibility after failing to move past William Kennedy or Matt Moylan at the Cronulla Sharks.

Despite beginning the year in the number one jersey due to Kalyn Ponga transitioning into the halves, it was short-lived, which saw Miller drop down to reserve grade. However, he can be utilised anywhere in the backline, including as a five-eighth or halfback.

"I am looking forward to joining such a prestigious club as Leeds Rhinos and excited to come across having spoken with Rohan and Gary to be part of the culture at Headingley," Miller said on his arrival to Leeds.

"I really enjoyed my footie at the start of this season and I want to bring that to the Rhinos. It is a big change for my family, we have a newborn and two-year-old so it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our young family that we are ready to embrace and make the most of.

"I watch a fair bit of the Super League competition on TV over here in Australia and I am fortunate to be joining such a great club and hopefully I can add to the culture. I know the club has a history of mixing a core young English lads with the overseas guys and I can't wait to play in front of the passionate Leeds fans at Headingley.

“I know there are a lot of connections between the Knights and the Rhinos over the years but I haven't spoken to Brian McDermott or Danny Buderus yet about the club as we have been trying to get the deal done, I'll definitely be seeking any advice they can give me though. I

have spoken to some good friends of mine, Brandon Lee and Tyson Gamble, who have been coached by Rohan and they say what a legend of a guy he is. His style of footie, I think, will suit the way I like to play and I knew from the moment we spoke on the phone that he was a coach I wanted to be associated with," added the 29-year-old.

Embed from Getty Images

His departure from the Newcastle Knights comes one day after it was announced fellow teammate Simi Sasagi would join the Canberra Raiders on a two-year contract.

"Having spoken to people about Lachie, everyone speaks about him being well respected and highly regarded by those who have worked with him," Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said.

"He is a quick, broken-field runner who is gaining in experience all the time having come across to League from Rugby Union later in his career. I think he will fit in well with our squad for next season and the plans we have for our style of play moving forward."

This was followed by a statement from Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington, "I would like to thank Newcastle Knights and Lachie's management for helping make the deal possible especially given that he had one more year remaining on his Knights contract.

"It is important for us that we bring in the right people to strengthen not just the team but who fit our culture. He certainly fits that bill."