Newcastle Knights forward Jed Cartwright is set to earn an immediate release from the club and has reportedly signed with a new team for the backend of this season.

Jed, the son of Brisbane Broncos assistant coach John Cartwright and cousin of Parramatta Eels Bryce Cartwright, moved to the Knights ahead of this season but has only managed three appearances in the club's jumper.

As reported by Hull Live, Cartwright and Papua New Guinea fullback Treigh Stewart will join Super League club Hull FC on immediate deals for the remainder of the 2024 season.

It is understood that the duo have completed their deals and are currently going through the visa process.

This comes after the club lost overseas players Tex Hoy and Fa'amanu Brown earlier this season in April.

Possessing a unique skill set, Cartwright will likely be used in various positions, mainly playing in either the back row or centres. His versatility can also see him used to play in the front row or lock position if needed.

Treigh Stewart, a Papua New Guinea fullback, will join him at Hull FC and competed against the Australian Prime Minister's XIII last year.

The 23-year-old Stewart, is currently plying his trade in QLD Cup for the Brisbane Tigers and has previously spent time at the St George Illawarra Dragons NSW Cup team.

