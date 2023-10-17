Newcastle Knights forward Jack Johns has confirmed his exit from the club at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

The 26-year-old, who can play at either lock or in the second-row, has struggled to find any consistent game time with the Knights since joining in 2021.

After making his debut in the 2020 NRL season with the South Sydney Rabbitohs where he played just two games, Johns made the switch to the Knights but has managed just another 14 games in three seasons.

Five of those games came this year, but none after Round 13 where he started in the second-row against the Sea Eagles. Two of those other appearances were also in the starting side where he wore the number 13 jumper, while he also played from the interchange bench twice.

Johns, who was off-contract at the end of 2023, took to Instagram to confirm his departure from the Hunter-based club.

"My time in Newcastle has come to an end. The 3 years I've had back in this town have been great, with many memories," he wrote on his Instagram.

"I can't thank the people of Newcastle enough for being so good to me. The best part of Football is the people you meet and I've met some great people during my time here and made some lifelong mates."

Johns will now seek to find a new club, although there have been no publicised links at this stage.

The 26-year-old will be fighting for one of the remaining NRL roster spots, of which there are still around 60 for the 2024 campaign, while the English Super League could also loom as an option.