Newcastle Knights forward Jirah Mormoisea will miss the 2020 NRL season with a ruptured achilles, as reported by The Newcastle Herald.

The incident reportedly occurred during a simple training drill and will result in an expected six-month recovery.

Horrible to see another season ending injury with young Knights forward Jirah Momoisea rupturing his achilles at training, will require surgery & expected 6 months recovery. After very few achilles ruptures in the NRL from 2015-2019, there have now been 6 in the past 12 months — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) January 20, 2021

The New Zealand product joined Newcastle from Melbourne in 2018 and impressed with his development.

The 22-year old started 2020 on a development contract before being promoted to the club’s top 30 squad.

He signed a two-year extension last year, tying him to Newcastle until the end of 2022.

Mormoisea is yet to make his NRL debut.