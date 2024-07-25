Newcastle Knights and New South Wales Blues State of Origin star Bradman Best may have played his last game for 2024 after suffering yet another hamstring injury.

Best, who was injured for the first time prior to the State of Origin series getting underway, has struggled ever since, being unable to string games together.

Despite his return ahead of Origin 3 - and subsequent selection to replace Latrell Mitchell who missed the Origin decider with a foot injury - his return for the Knights lasted just minutes before he was taken from the field yet again with a hamstring problem.

Best also spent much of the time leading into Origin 3 battling tightness in his hamstring, and didn't train at full capacity with his teammates until just a handful of days out from kick-off.

It has now been revealed that, while the club didn't think the problem was serious originally, Best is looking at a minimum of a month on the sidelines.

Scans on Bradman Best's hamstring came back worse than Knights hoped - he is expected to miss at least 4 weeks & could even be shut down for the season. Likely moderate grade strain backing up from Origin - Best suffered the same injury to the same hamstring 10 weeks ago.

The club are yet to confirm it, however, journalist Michael Carayannis reported on SEN Radio that, given the troubles he has had with his hamstring in the last couple of months, the Knights may look to end Best's season.

"It's about a month on the sidelines but because of his history, the Knights are likely going to rest him," Carayannis said.

"If he's any risk of aggravating the injury, he won't play again."

The centre has managed 15 games this year, being among the Knights' best, scoring 7 tries and assisting another 4 while adding 44 tackle busts, 9 line breaks and an excellent 163 metres per game.

His loss, which the Knights won't feel until after this week's bye, comes as a big blow for Adam O'Brien's side who are still an unlikely chance of qualifying for the finals, but would likely need to win four of their remaining six games against the Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gold Coast Titans and the Dolphins.

O'Brien came under fire for his call to play Best in the Round 20 game against the Broncos just three days after the Origin decider, but the coach played it down post-game, saying Best had pulled up fine from the game.

It's unclear at this stage how O'Brien will replace Best, although Enari Tuala is the most likely option to come into the side, having made 15 appearances this year.