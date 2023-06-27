The Newcastle Knights have confirmed Dane Gagai has suffered a foot injyury.

Gagai was missing on Tuesday afternoon when the Knights announced their team for Round 18 against the Canterbury Bulldogs, with the clash shaping as a must-win contest for both sides.

The former Queensland Origin representative centre, who was overlooked for the Maroon jersey this year by coach Billy Slater, is expected to be back on field sooner rather than later though.

The Knights have revealed that the plantar fascia injury - which is the arch of the foot - is not serious and rehabilitation from the injury will start over the club's bye, with the aim of having Gagai back on the field in Round 20.

The NRL Physio said load management will be critical in getting Gagai back onto the field.

Dane Gagai out this week with a plantar fascia (arch of the foot) injury. Load management a vital factor here, is expected to be back in Round 20 after the Knights bye — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 27, 2023

That would see the veteran outside back able to take on the Wests Tigers in Round 20, before the Knights line up for a difficult run into the end of the season which includes games against the Melbourne Storm, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Cronulla Sharks, as well as a trip to Perth to play the Dolphins.

The Knights will likely need to win at least 7 of their remaining 9 games to have a chance of qualifying for the finals, with pressure building on coach Adam O'Brien.

Newcastle have a relatively clean bill of health outside Gagai, with Hymel Hunt, Dane Aukafolau and Krystian Mapapalangi the only other players in their casualty ward, however, all three are due back in the coming weeks.