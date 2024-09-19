The Newcastle Knights have secured two new recruits through to 2027.

Taj Annan, a 21-year-old local from Newcastle, is returning home after his stint with the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby.

Transitioning from Rugby Union to Rugby League should be smooth for the talented young player, who represented Australia in the Under-20 Rugby World Championship in 2023.

“He has the ability to play anywhere in the backline and could possibly transition to the backrow, complimented by a huge kicking game, he adds skill, speed and versatility to our roster," Head of Recruitment Peter O'Sullivan said to Newcastle Knights Media.

“Standing at 193cms, Taj is a real kick target in attack and will be a strong addition to our backline.

O'Sullivan is also excited about the addition of Francis Manulelua, who brings versatility with his ability to play in multiple positions.

"Francis is another wonderful addition to our club, and we are delighted he chose the Knights," O'Sullivan said.

“He also stands at 193cms, weighs in at 105kgs and is a real athlete with the ability to break the line and a skillset to play in the halves or his more familiar position of ball playing and running edge back rower.”