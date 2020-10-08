The Newcastle Knights have confirmed that five players have departed the club.

The Knights farewelled the players at their 2020 Danny Buderus Awards night on Thursday.

Tim Glasby and Aidan Guerra have retired from the NRL, while Blake Green (Bulldogs), Andrew McCullough (Broncos) and Herman Ese’ese (Titans) all move on to new clubs.

“I’ve had a lot of time to sit back and reflect on my career and I am truly grateful for everything the game has given me,” Glasby said in a statement.

“If you had told me when I first signed with the Storm, I would go on to win a premiership and run out for Queensland in State of Origin, I would’ve thought you were joking.”