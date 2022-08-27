The Newcastle Knights are reportedly closing in on the signature of Tyson Gamble from the Brisbane Broncos, but are holding out hope that Luke Brooks will join him in the Hunter for the 2023 season and beyond.

The news comes with the club reportedly still weighing up a bid for Reuben Garrick - although it's understood he is unlikely to end up in the Hunter.

According to The Newcastle Herald, Gamble is closing in on signing with the Knights.

The Broncos confirmed a fortnight ago that Gamble has permission to negotiate his exit from the Queensland state capital.

He is struggling for minutes at Red Hill, with Adam Reynolds joined by Ezra Mam in the halves in recent week. Brisbane's form during Mam's first handful of games was superb, and while they have been on a losing run since, Mam is seen as the future in the halves for the club.

It means Gamble is on the outer, and the Knights view him as an experienced head who will be able to add plenty to the side.

Luke Brooks is the other name being chased heavily by the Knights, but Tigers director of football and head coach from next season Tim Sheens has repeatedly denied the fact he will be leaving the joint venture before the end of his current contract, which is due to expire at the end of the 2023 season.

Brooks reportedly asked for a release during the most recently completed off-season.

Brooks and Gamble could well yet form the Knights 2023 halves combination, although that would also throw more doubt on the future of Jake Clifford, who is reportedly weighing up considering asking for a release after watching his minutes diminish over the second half of 2022 following the arrival of Anthony Milford at the Knights.

Milford will head to the Dolphins for 2023 however, freeing up the spots to be sorted out by the Knights in the halves, where the club have badly struggled for creativity once again this season.