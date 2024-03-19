After it was revealed Lachlan Ilias would spend this week in the NSW Cup, another playmaker is set to become the latest player axed to reserve grade.

According to Fox League, the Newcastle Knights are set to drop halfback Jackson Hastings down to the NSW Cup, with Jack Cogger replacing him in the starting halves - Tyson Gamble will remain in the No.6 jersey.

The Knights are coming off successive losses to the Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys as they clash against the Melbourne Storm on Sunday.

Cogger's promotion to the starting team is expected to see hooker Jayden Brailey be named on the interchange bench, returning from injury.

The club will also suffer a blow to their outside backs, with winger Greg Marzhew potentially set to miss a month of football after sustaining a wrist injury.

Sydney Morning Herald journalist Michael Chammas has reported that he will visit a specialist on Tuesday. The severity of the injury is unknown at this stage and is yet to be confirmed by the Knights.

His omission from the team will likely see Laitia Moceidreke or Fletcher Sharpe be named in the starting team after impressing in the NSW Cup for the past two weeks.