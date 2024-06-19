Newcastle Knights assistant coaches Blake Green and Brian McDermott have reportedly agreed to new contracts after generating interest from the Parramatta Eels.

Known as a journeyman during his playing days, Green had stints with the Eels, Sharks, Bulldogs, Storm, Sea Eagles, Warriors and Knights throughout his 181-NRL game career from 2007 to 2021.

After a successful playing career, he would move on to an assistant coaching role with the Knights, where he currently remains, but was linked with the vacant head coaching position at the Eels for next season.

While he was linked with a potential move to the Eels, Green has inked a new contract to remain at the Knights as an assistant coach, per The Newcastle Herald.

The publication also stated that fellow assistant McDermott has agreed to a new contract with the Knights to work under Adam O'Brien.

McDermott was linked with the Eels 2025 head coaching role before the candidates were shortened to Trent Barrett, Jason Ryles, Josh Hannay and Michael Cheika.

A former English international and 250-gamer for the Bradford Bulls in the Super League as a player, McDermott first joined the Knights ahead of last season.

This came after stints as the head coach for Harlequins RL (2006-10), Leeds Rhinos (2011-18), Toronto Wolfpack (2019-20) and Featherstone Rovers (2021-22) in overseas competitions.

During his entire head coaching career, he has a 58 per cent win rate, winning 259 and drawing ten games out of a total of 449 matches.

He also worked as the head coach for the United States between 2015 to 2018.