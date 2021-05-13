NRL Elimination Final - Rabbitohs v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: David Klemmer of the Knights looks on during the NRL Elimination Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Newcastle Knights at ANZ Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

David Klemmer has hosed down speculation surrounding a potential player-swap between him and Matt Lodge.

A recent report by WWOS’ The Mole suggested that a player swap between Brisbane prop  Newcastle star could be on the cards.

However, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Klemmer rubbished the claims, saying he hasn’t heard anything about a potential swap.

“No one has said anything to me yet,” Klemmer said.

“The club has been very supportive. When you’re losing there’s always stuff like that being thrown around. I haven’t heard anything.

“Me and (coach Adam O’Brien) have a great relationship. He’s rubbished it, there’s nothing there. But as I said when you’re losing stuff like that always comes out and Adzy said ‘just don’t worry about it.”

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 29: David Klemmer of the Newcastle Knights looks on during the round 15 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Brisbane Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium on June 29, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Lodge, 25, and Klemmer, 27, are both represented by former player manager Isaac Moses, who is currently deregistered, but reportedly has a relative handling all contract negotiations for those in his camp.

With both players currently out of favour at their respective clubs, a potential move might be what the duo need to rejuvenate their careers.

Klemmer is currently contracted to the Knights until 2023, while Lodge is contracted to the Broncos until 2022, with a player option for 2023 and 2024.