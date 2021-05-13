David Klemmer has hosed down speculation surrounding a potential player-swap between him and Matt Lodge.

A recent report by WWOS’ The Mole suggested that a player swap between Brisbane prop Newcastle star could be on the cards.

However, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Klemmer rubbished the claims, saying he hasn’t heard anything about a potential swap.

“No one has said anything to me yet,” Klemmer said.

“The club has been very supportive. When you’re losing there’s always stuff like that being thrown around. I haven’t heard anything.

“Me and (coach Adam O’Brien) have a great relationship. He’s rubbished it, there’s nothing there. But as I said when you’re losing stuff like that always comes out and Adzy said ‘just don’t worry about it.”

Lodge, 25, and Klemmer, 27, are both represented by former player manager Isaac Moses, who is currently deregistered, but reportedly has a relative handling all contract negotiations for those in his camp.

With both players currently out of favour at their respective clubs, a potential move might be what the duo need to rejuvenate their careers.

Klemmer is currently contracted to the Knights until 2023, while Lodge is contracted to the Broncos until 2022, with a player option for 2023 and 2024.