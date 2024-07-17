The NRL have confirmed their referees and match officials for Round 20, with Ashley Klein rested and Grant Atkins appointed to the game of the round.
Klein, who officiated Origin 3 on Wednesday night, will rest on-field this weekend, but will back Atkins up in the bunker for the clash between the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters in the Victorian capital on Saturday evening.
Elsewhere, Chris Butler will handle a crunch clash between the Newcastle Knights and Brisbane Broncos, while Gerard Sutton has the battle between the North Queensland Cowboys and Canterbury Bulldogs to close the round.
Here are all the appointments for Round 20.
2024-07-19T10:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2024-07-19T10:00:00Z
NZW
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Peter Gough
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: TBC
2024-07-20T05:00:00Z
Industree Group Stadium
SOU
2024-07-20T05:00:00Z
WST
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: TBC
2024-07-20T07:30:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2024-07-20T07:30:00Z
BRI
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: TBC
2024-07-20T09:35:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2024-07-20T09:35:00Z
SYD
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: TBC
2024-07-21T04:00:00Z
BlueBet Stadium
PEN
2024-07-21T04:00:00Z
DOL
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Clayton Wills
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: TBC
2024-07-21T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2024-07-21T06:05:00Z
GLD
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: TBC
2024-07-21T08:15:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2024-07-21T08:15:00Z
CAN
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Dan Schwass
Standby touch judge: TBC