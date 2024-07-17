The NRL have confirmed their referees and match officials for Round 20, with Ashley Klein rested and Grant Atkins appointed to the game of the round.

Klein, who officiated Origin 3 on Wednesday night, will rest on-field this weekend, but will back Atkins up in the bunker for the clash between the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters in the Victorian capital on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, Chris Butler will handle a crunch clash between the Newcastle Knights and Brisbane Broncos, while Gerard Sutton has the battle between the North Queensland Cowboys and Canterbury Bulldogs to close the round.

Here are all the appointments for Round 20.

Todd SmithBelinda Sharpe and Peter GoughLiam KennedyPeter GoughTBC

Wyatt RaymondJon Stone and Daniel LuttringerMatt NoyenJon StoneTBC

Chris ButlerDrew Oultram and Kieren IronsKasey BadgerDrew OultramTBC

Grant AtkinsPhil Henderson and Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiAshley KleinZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiTBC

Adam GeeDavid Munro and Clayton WillsTodd SmithDavid MunroTBC

Liam KennedyMatt Noyen and Chris SuttonAshley KleinChris SuttonTBC

Gerard SuttonMichael Wise and Dan SchwassPeter GoughDan SchwassTBC