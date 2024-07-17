The NRL have confirmed their referees and match officials for Round 20, with Ashley Klein rested and Grant Atkins appointed to the game of the round.

Klein, who officiated Origin 3 on Wednesday night, will rest on-field this weekend, but will back Atkins up in the bunker for the clash between the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters in the Victorian capital on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, Chris Butler will handle a crunch clash between the Newcastle Knights and Brisbane Broncos, while Gerard Sutton has the battle between the North Queensland Cowboys and Canterbury Bulldogs to close the round.

Here are all the appointments for Round 20.

 2024-07-19T10:00:00Z 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2024-07-19T10:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLRaidersWarriors
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Peter Gough
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: TBC

 2024-07-20T05:00:00Z 
Industree Group Stadium
SOU   
 2024-07-20T05:00:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLSouthsTigers
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: TBC

 2024-07-20T07:30:00Z 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2024-07-20T07:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLKnightsBroncos
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: TBC

 2024-07-20T09:35:00Z 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2024-07-20T09:35:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLStormRoosters
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: TBC

 2024-07-21T04:00:00Z 
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2024-07-21T04:00:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLPanthersDolphins
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Clayton Wills
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: TBC

 2024-07-21T06:05:00Z 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2024-07-21T06:05:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLManlyTitans
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: TBC

 2024-07-21T08:15:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2024-07-21T08:15:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLCowboysBulldogs
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Dan Schwass
Standby touch judge: TBC