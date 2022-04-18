The Dolphins have managed to recruit just eight players in a little over six months since November 1, and it has been revealed that a lack of third party deals is impacting their cause.

While super coach Wayne Bennett has never failed to attract players before, dating back to when he originally set up the Brisbane Broncos, the Dolphins' recruitment struggles have been laid bare thus far.

The team, who were able to begin recruiting on November 1 last year, have managed just six players with NRL experience, most of them forwards.

Experienced Melbourne Storm trio Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi have all signed, as well as veteran South Sydney prop Mark Nicholls, who will link up with his old coach. Ray Stone, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury will join from the Parramatta Eels, while Jamayne Isaako, formerly at the Broncos and now the Titans after a mid-season move, is the only back currently signed with NRL experience.

They have also added Penrith Panthers young gun Isaiya Katoa and little known Valynce Te Whare to their roster.

However, the lack of spine options - including Brandon Smith, Reed Mahoney, Apisai Koroisau, Cody Walker, Jahrome Hughes, Harry Grant and others - have left the club struggling to recruit.

It has now been revealed by The Daily Telegraph however that problems are stemming from a lack of third party deals.

Third party deals have often been pointed to as a reason the salary cap in the NRL doesn't work as well as it should, and the Dolphins not being able to pick them up in droves could come as hardly a surprise.

Brisbane has long been a one-team town, and the Broncos are well-known as one of the highest-receiving clubs when it comes to deals from outside sponsors.

Under NRL rules, teams must sign at least 24 players by the first Monday in November, meaning the Dolphins now have just over six months to make another 16 signings at a minimum.