After being overlooked time and time again, Kevin Walters is set to be handed a new deal at the Broncos that could see him become their second highest-capped head coach in club history.

Walters finally earned a shot in the lead up to 2021 following Anthony Seibold's sudden departure, narrowly missing the finals in his sophomore season after a late season collapse saw them plummet from 4th to 9th in seven weeks.

While it's easy to criticise him for the bad track record, Walters has taken the clubs leaps and bounds forward from what it was, rediscovering their culture while recruiting premiership-winners like Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell to deliver experience.

The 55 year-old has been under fire from his own squad, with Tyson Gamble and Selwyn Cobbo both appearing on seperate podcasts to rubbish Walters' coaching ability.

Currently fourth on Brisbane's most-capped coaching list, Walters will overtake Ivan Henjak early in 2023, however an extension beyond this season will see the six-time premiership-winner challenge Anthony Griffin for second spot.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy has thrown his support behind the former Maroons coach.

“Kevvie has all of our support. We are right behind him but also standing right beside him,” he said.

“Yes, he's the conductor of the team as the head coach, but it's a collective effort and we're all in it together.