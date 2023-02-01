Kevin Proctor may have just stepped off a plane into the chilly, damp parts of northern England, and while some view it as a career lifeline, Proctor has revealed he had the opportunity to remain in the NRL.

Sacked by the Gold Coast Titans midway through last season after posting a video of himself vaping in the Cubs Super Stadium toilets, Proctor appeared as if his career was over, without a single suitor in the competition.

Or was there?

The edge forward, who turns 34 later this month, has revealed the NRL contract he had sitting on the table, as well as multiple offers from rival Super League clubs before eventually inking a one-year deal with Wakefield.

“I was going to sign for Salford, they offered me a three-year deal,” Proctor told League Express.

“My manager was talking to a few different Super League clubs and then there was the Dolphins back in the NRL.

“But I'd had enough of the NRL by then, I'm grateful for what it's done for me but I needed a breath of fresh air.

“It was hard to leave my children over there but like I know they will understand once they get older.

“I'm only over here to put food on the table. I came for the experience as well. I don't want to be 50 and looking back and regretting not coming because I always wanted to play in Super League and experience this whole life.”

One of the games elite back-rowers whilst running off Cooper Cronk's hip in Melbourne, things never really got going for Proctor up north, suspended and sent off for biting Shaun Johnson before the vape incident brought curtains on his NRL career.

The potential move to the Dolphins would've seen 282 NRL game veteran reunite with former Storm stars in Felise Kaufusi and the Bromwich brothers.

Whilst it's an unfamiliar setting for the forward, he'll be surrounded by familiar faces, joining the likes of Jorge Taufua, Renouf Atoni, Samisoni Langi, Jai Whitebread, Mason Lino and Kelepi Tanginoa.