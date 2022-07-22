Kevin Naiqama will head back to the English Super League in 2023, signing a two-year deal with the Huddersfield Giants.

Naiqama switched back to the NRL from the Super League ahead of the 2022 season, wanting to be closer to family he hadn't seen in a number of years thanks to coronavirus border restrictions.

With those restrictions now lifted and travel across the world far simpler, Naiqama, who has struggled to break into the Sydney Roosters' NRL side under Trent Robinson this year, will move back to England where he will link up with Huddersfield.

The Giants currently sit in third spot on the table and are having a strong season, albeit behind St Helens and Wigan at the top of the table, with the Catalan Dragons slipping a point behind them in recent times.

Naiqama, who debuted with the Newcastle Knights in 2010, played 113 games in the NRL across his time with the Knights, Panthers and Wests Tigers (where he played 90 games) before moving to the Super League in 2019.

One of the best outside backs in the competition during his time with a successful St Helens outfit, he played 65 games before being granted a release to return to Australia.

He has made just four appearances for the tri-colours and the desire to play top class football for the Fijian representative was a clear driving factor.

Naiqama also said the lure of being coached by Ian Watson was a big factor in the decision to join Huddersfield, with other Super League clubs believed to be interested.

"There's a couple of factors; Ian Watson, the coach that he is and the ability he has and the team that the Giants are building," Naiqama said.

"When I was playing at St Helens, it felt like we were playing ourselves when we played teams coached by Ian Watson in terms of the style and in playing the long game.

"When he was at Salford, he took them to the Grand Final and the following year took them to a Challenge Cup Final, he did a great job and he's doing a great job at Huddersfield taking them to a Challenge Cup Final. There's an exciting journey ahead for Huddersfield Giants. I'm hoping to add value to the team and set up the success that we're hoping to achieve.

"It's really exciting to be joining the Giants: Huddersfield have come up this year more than any other year. There's no surprise to that with Ian Watson and the group of players that are there, they're building something really special, and I hope to be a valuable part of it."

Huddersfield currently have former NRL players Ricky Leutele, Danny Levi, Chris McQueen and Jack Cogger in their squad, as well as English representatives Jermain McGillvary and Joe Greenwood, and French star half Theo Fages.