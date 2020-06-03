Paul Kent has called for an NRL draft following the Dragons financial struggles that follow the “false economy in the salary cap.”

Kent believes that the club will continue to struggle to lure big name players given the difficulties for the club to increase their market value.

“It is also the false economy in the salary cap, that’s what people don’t understand,” Kent said on NRL 360.

“There is a false economy there. If you are a $400,000 a year player and that’s your true value, but the Roosters come and say play for us and we will give you $350,000.

“Then you say I’m going to be $50,000 short but I’m going to make the grand final. I’m a chance to play finals and semi-finals every year and build my value for my next contract.

“If the Dragons or the Titans give you $400,000 you say I’m not going there. So they have to pay $450,000.”

Ben Ikin argued Kent’s point, stating that a number of lower-valued clubs have been able to turn their financial struggles and player attraction figures around in recent years.