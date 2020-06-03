Paul Kent has called for an NRL draft following the Dragons financial struggles that follow the “false economy in the salary cap.”
Kent believes that the club will continue to struggle to lure big name players given the difficulties for the club to increase their market value.
“It is also the false economy in the salary cap, that’s what people don’t understand,” Kent said on NRL 360.
“There is a false economy there. If you are a $400,000 a year player and that’s your true value, but the Roosters come and say play for us and we will give you $350,000.
“Then you say I’m going to be $50,000 short but I’m going to make the grand final. I’m a chance to play finals and semi-finals every year and build my value for my next contract.
“If the Dragons or the Titans give you $400,000 you say I’m not going there. So they have to pay $450,000.”
“Give me an example of a team that were in that position five years ago,” Ben Ikin asked.
“The Raiders so it can be done.”
“It can be done but it is a slow boil,” Kent replied.
“This supports the argument for a draft so you can get back in and restore market value a little bit.”
Paul Crawley added his stance into the argument, stating that the biggest problem with the Dragons lies with Paul McGregor.
“You are losing focus about what the Dragons problem is about,” Crawley said.
“Mary (McGregor) has been there since 2014 and it is not working. They need to change.
“The question will be when do they do it. Do they do it in the next two weeks or for next year? Do they let Mary see out his contract. It is not working.”