Still, only 19 years old, young gun Keano Kini is ready for the three-way battle for the fullback jersey next season.

After getting his first taste of NRL football in 2023 and playing six first-grade games for the Gold Coast Titans, Kini is ready to compete with AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell for the fullback position.

While the fullback role is his primary and favourite position, Kini states that he would put his hand up to play anywhere where incoming coach Des Hasler wants him to - whether it been in the number one jersey or coming off the interchange bench.

"It's definitely healthy competition with all of us wanting to play in that spot," he told 9 News Queensland.

"Our goal is to just get in that 17 and that's my number one goal. I want to find my way into the 17, even if it's not in that No. 1 jersey.

"I'm happy to play anywhere in the backs… if Des wants me to play anywhere, I'll take it with two hands.

"I'll just keep learning off them and I've got a lot to learn myself so I'm looking forward to it."

After pulling off impressive performances last season in the NRL and QLD Cup, the Duncan Hall Medal winner was selected into the New Zealand Kiwis squad for the Pacific Championships.

While he didn't play a single minute on the field against Australia or Samoa, the youngster admitted he learnt so much from his time in the squad.

In particular, Kini stated that Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad took him under his wing and provided him with multiple tips.

"Being in that Kiwis camp has helped me with my confidence, especially learning off players like Charnze - he was a big one for me," Kini said.

"I could mention a lot of boys in that camp, but I sat down with him and did a lot of video and he really helped me out a lot to continually improve my game.

"To be part of that winning culture, especially in that final – it was special to be part of it and learn from those players who have a winning culture and I feel like that's going to help me a lot this year."