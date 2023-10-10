Karmichael Hunt has named his first Cook Islands squad, having taken over from Tony Iro as head coach.

The Cook Islands are the last team to name their squad for the tournament, which features six teams split into two divisions. Australia, Samoa and New Zealand play in one tournament, while the Cook Islands battle Papua New Guinea and Fiji in the other.

The Cooks, who play both of their games in Port Moresby, will see NRL experience from the likes of Parramatta Eels' prop Makahesi Makatoa and Esan Marsters, as well as South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Davvy Moale.

Experienced players Zane Tetevano and Brad Takairangi also feature in the squad for the tournament, while Cronulla Sharks young gun Kayal Iro will have a significant role to play with the side, likely wearing the number one jumper.

Hunt said it was "special" to be able to coach the Cook Islands.

“This is a very special chance to represent half of my heritage,” Hunt told NRL.com.

“I don't think it's very well known that I'm a Cook Islander at all. People know that I am of New Zealand descent and pledged allegiance to Australia, but this is about being able to reconnect with my heritage and my history.

"Mum is a Cook Islander and I used to get shipped over there every school holidays when I was young. It was a second home to me growing up.

“I came close to playing when I ventured back into league as a player before I retired in 2021."

Hunt will now take charge of the island nation with the aim of preparing for a run at qualifying for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Full Cook Islands Pacific Bowl squad

Tevin Arona, Rhys Dakin, Esom Ioka, Kadiyae Ioka, Kayal Iro, Makahesi Makatoa, Justin Estall-Makirere, Steven Marsters, Esan Marsters, Alvin Maungaati, Davvy Moale, Takai Mokohar, Malachi Morgan, Rua Ngatikaura, Pride Pettersen-Robati, Lucky Pokipoki, Reuben Porter, William Samuel, Brad Takairangi, Zane Tetevano, Isaiah Cooper-Tetevano.

Pacific Bowl Championships

Sunday, October 15, Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm

Sunday, October 22, Fiji vs Cook Islands at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm

Sunday, October 29, Papua New Guinea vs Fiji at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm

Sunday, November 5, Final, at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm