Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga is reportedly weighing up a surprise debut for New Zealand Warriors forward and New South Wales Blues debutant Mitchell Barnett, while Zac Lomax and Mitchell Moses also have strong chances of being included in the squad for this year's Pacific Championships.

Lomax would have been the most obvious of the trio and was likely a walk-up starter for the Kangaroos without any other factors flowing his way.

The Parramatta-Eels-bound winger had a superb season for the St George Illawarra Dragons following his pre-season positional switch.

It was a switch that reportedly led to his release request, but it's now unclear if he will remain on the wing within Jason Ryles' set-up next year after he made his State of Origin debut for New South Wales and was among the Blues' best.

News Corp is now reporting that, alongside the introduction of Lomax to the squad, both Mitchell Moses and Mitchell Barnett are under consideration.

Meninga has made no secret of the fact Origin will play a big role in determining his Australian squad, with the nation looking to rebound from last year's horrific final loss to New Zealand and also build towards the return of the Ashes next year and Rugby League World Cup beyond that.

Moses was the Blues' best in Origin despite only playing in Games 2 and 3, as he piloted the side to a series win, with a decider being taken on the road for the first time in 20 years.

The halfback will likely be waiting to see if Nathan Cleary is fit, although it's understood he has been booked in for post-season shoulder surgery, and Moses has told those close to him he is ready to go after recovering from a foot injury.

It's likely Australia's number seven jumper will come down to Daly Cherry-Evans and Mitchell Moses, although there is a school of thought that suggests both could play in a halves combination, with Tom Dearden potentially the only other option given Jarome Luai will likely represent Samoa.

Barnett's place in the squad, too, could come as a surprise, but the form that demanded a New South Wales call-up has stuck with him through the second half of the season, and he let down no one at Origin level.

It's also understood Kalyn Ponga is under serious consideration for his performances at the Newcastle Knights over the back half of the season, although James Tedesco and Dylan Edwards are likely both ahead of him for the number one jumper.