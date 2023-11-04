GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 18: Cameron Murray of the Rabbitohs during the round 18 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Cbus Super Stadium, on July 18, 2021, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images, Image supplied by Kayo)

The Kangaroos have been dealt a major blow with star forward Cameron Murray being ruled out of the Pacific Championships final against New Zealand.

As reported by Nine's Zac Bailey, Murray has suffered tendonitis and will not take the field for Australia against the Kiwis.

It is understood that 2022 Dally M Winner of the Year Nicho Hynes from the Cronulla Sharks will take his place and start on the interchange bench.