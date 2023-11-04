The Kangaroos have been dealt a major blow with star forward Cameron Murray being ruled out of the Pacific Championships final against New Zealand.

As reported by Nine's Zac Bailey, Murray has suffered tendonitis and will not take the field for Australia against the Kiwis.

It is understood that 2022 Dally M Winner of the Year Nicho Hynes from the Cronulla Sharks will take his place and start on the interchange bench.