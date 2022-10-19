The Australian Kangaroos have confirmed their side to face Scotland this weekend, with head coach Mal Meninga naming six debutants for the clash.

After a valiant effort from Fiji, Australia still finished up 42-8 victors over the Bati in their World Cup opener, with seven players rested from that clash ahead of their second pool game.

Whilst he confirmed it earlier in the week, Meninga has named Campbell Graham, Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin, Lindsay Collins and Matt Burton for their Kangaroo debuts, as well as the returning Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Within the rested seven players is halfback Daly Cherry-Evans, who is battling it out with Cleary to be the nation's No. 7 come World Cup Final time.

Burton will feature in the centres as he did for New South Wales earlier this year, while Campbell Graham will move to the wing in place of one of last week's debutant, Murray Taulagi.

Graham was originally set to lace up the boots for the Bravehearts this tournament due to his father being born in Glasgow, however, his selection for Scotland hinged on not being selected for Australia.

Scotland will be eager to show some grit after being upset and embarrassed 28-4 by Italy on the world stage, however things aren't looking bright for the European nation this weekend.

Australia will face Scotland at 5:30am AEDT on Saturday morning as they look to sow up a quarter-finals spot and move one step closer towards figuring out their full-strength side.

AUSTRALIAN KANGAROOS SIDE

1. James Tedesco (c)

9. Josh Addo-Carr

12. Matt Burton*

10. Jack Wighton

19. Campbell Graham*

7. Cameron Munster

14. Nathan Cleary*

6. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

20. Harry Grant

13. Patrick Carrigan

17. Angus Crichton

21. Liam Martin*

24. Isaah Yeo*

3. Ben Hunt

15. Lindsay Collins*

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Jake Trbojevic

2. Daly Cherry-Evans

22. Jeremiah Nanai

*denotes Kangaroos debut