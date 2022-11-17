The Australian Kangaroos have confirmed their team for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, with no changes made after last weekend's narrow victory over New Zealand in the semi-final.

The victory over New Zealand will see the Kangaroos take on Samoa in the big dance, with the same 19 players to play the final.

It means Matt Burton, Lindsay Collins, Campbell Graham, Jeremiah Nanai and Murray Taulagi are the five players in Mal Meninga's 24-man group who will miss out on playing for the trophy, with the Kangaroos aiming for their 12th title in their 15th final from 16 attempts.

It's likely that the same 17 as the one who beat New Zealand will run out for the final, with coach Meninga seemingly finally deciding his best 17.

Meninga has only named an alphabetical ordered list of 19 players at this stage.

That means Nathan Cleary will partner Cameron Munster in the halves, while Daly Cherry-Evans and Jack Wighton will likely be the two players to miss out on the final 17 unless there is a late injury.

The game will kick-off at 3am (AEDT) on Sunday morning, with it being held at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kangaroos squad for World Cup final

9. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

13. Patrick Carrigan

2. Daly Cherry-Evans

14. Nathan Cleary

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Angus Crichton

18. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

20. Harry Grant

4. Valentine Holmes

3. Ben Hunt

21. Liam Martin

8. Latrell Mitchell

7. Cameron Munster

11. Cameron Murray (vc)

1. James Tedesco (capt.)

5. Jake Trbojevic

10. Jack Wighton

24. Isaah Yeo (vc)