Newcastle superstar Kalyn Ponga has parted ways with his manager.

Ponga has decided to split with agent Wayde Rushton who was also let go by Latrell Mitchell.

Ponga’s father Andre is now acting as his son’s official representative.

Wide World of Sports recently published a message that was supposedly sent by Andre to a number of agents who had potentially wanted to sign Ponga.

The message was basically of the nature of ‘thanks, but no thanks’, essentially ruling out that Ponga would sign with any of them.

Ponga wasn’t ready to discuss his situation in full when asked by foxsports.com.au on Wednesday, but did confirm that he is no longer being managed by Rushton.

The family support to help him make decisions has made Ponga feel more comfortable with his decision.

“I know for myself personally, everyone is different, everyone has got their own background, things going on,” Ponga said.

“I know for myself, the team that I’ve got around me in terms of my family and what not, it feels comfortable, it’s the best for me.

“I can’t say one thing is better than the other (for other people) because for years people have been doing this and that. But for me, my family is who I trust and who I feel comfortable with.

“Everyone is different. Some people need a manager and some people don’t.”

More senior athletes these days are choosing to represent themselves to negotiate contracts rather than pay an agent.

Ponga, still just 21-years old, admitted that he is not educated or experienced enough yet to negotiate big money deals with the clubs. But with three years left on his current deal, Ponga feels confident that with his father Andre by his side, there’s no need to worry and smash out a new contract anytime soon.

“I don’t know, I’m only 21. I’ve got a team around me and I’m comfortable with what I’m doing,” Ponga said.

“I’m contracted to the Knights for the next three years so I don’t really have to worry about that sort of stuff right now.”

Player agents have come under fire in recent times and a number of agents are on notice as a result.