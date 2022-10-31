It's safe to say we all saw it coming, but Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has officially been charged by the Match Review Panel for a high tackle during the Kiwis' game against Ireland.

The charge means the prop is likely to miss the Kiwis' quarter-final against Fiji next Saturday night, local time.

In just his first game back from a previous ban, Waerea-Hargreaves drew the ire of Woflhounds coach Ged Corcoran, who described the tackle as a ‘dog shot' after the game and claiming the Kiwi prop should have been sent off.

Waerea-Hargreaves was unrepentant after the game, believing he wouldn't miss any further contests.

“I'm pretty confident,” he had said after the match, per Yorkshire Live.

“If anything I hit the ball first and there was no shoulder charge. I didn't hit any of the head for sure.”

It's not known if the Kiwis will appeal the decision at this point. Team-mate Jahrome Hughes escaped with a caution for contrary behaviour.

Scottish prop James Bell has also been slugged with a one-match ban for a Grade A dangerous contact charge in the Bravehearts' loss to Fiji.

Meanwhile Lebanon forward Jaxson Rahme has been cleared to play in the Cedars' quarter-final against the Kangaroos, receiving just a caution for dangerous contact in his team's most recent group stage victory against Jamaica.